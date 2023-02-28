Warner trot.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Devin Warner rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

ATHENS, Tenn. – The No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team passed this season’s first road test by scoring four runs in the top of the 11th inning to defeat No. 3 Tennessee Wesleyan University 8-4 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Grizzlies (13-2) put together four hits with one out in the 11th inning to tally four runs. Junior Devin Warner lined an RBI double to right field to bring home sophomore pinch runner Brett Dingess as the Grizzlies took the lead for the third time in the game.

