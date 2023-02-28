ATHENS, Tenn. – The No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team passed this season’s first road test by scoring four runs in the top of the 11th inning to defeat No. 3 Tennessee Wesleyan University 8-4 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Grizzlies (13-2) put together four hits with one out in the 11th inning to tally four runs. Junior Devin Warner lined an RBI double to right field to bring home sophomore pinch runner Brett Dingess as the Grizzlies took the lead for the third time in the game.
Junior pinch hitter Drew Stubbs then added a run-scoring single through the right side of the infield to score Warner. Sophomore Kyle Norton put the finishing touch on the rally with a two-run single.
Tennessee Wesleyan (13-1) would respond by loading the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning. However, senior left-handed reliever Jaelin Sewell got Dan Sayre to ground out to second base to seal the victory.
The Bulldogs forced extra innings by scoring two runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game, 4-4. A wild pitch brought home Carson Ford before Cayle Webster delivered a run-scoring single to left field.
Senior reliever Garrett Houston tossed a scoreless 10th inning to set the stage for GGC’s big offensive frame in the top of 11th frame.
“We didn’t ride the rollercoaster of emotions because we believe in each other. It was good to score the first run to take the lead in the 11th, but then scoring three more runs gave us a lot of confidence,” said Warner.
GGC scored its first four runs through home runs. Warner connected on a solo home run in the second inning. Junior Ajay Sczepkowski smashed a two-run home run to left field in the sixth inning to give the team a 3-2 advantage. Warner then led off the seventh inning with his second round tripper of the game for a 4-2 GGC lead.
Warner and Sczepkowski have each had multiple home runs games this season.
“I was seeing the ball really well today and all of my hits came with two strikes. I stuck to my approach to compete and put the bat on the ball,” noted Warner about his big offensive day.
GGC sophomore starting pitcher Ben Harris scattered five hits and struck out 11 batters in going a season-high seven innings on the mound. The right hander retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced but failed to benefit from the decision.
“I started to feel more comfortable as the game went along,” said Harris. “I’ve got one of the best defenses in the nation behind me. I was aggressive knowing that if the ball was put into the play, they were going to make it.”
Head Coach Jeremy Sheetinger remarked, “Ben pounded the strike zone all day. He was able to locate and throw multiple pitches for a strike. He went to another level of competitiveness today.”
GGC had lost nine of the last 10 games against Tennessee Wesleyan entering Tuesday. The two teams are scheduled to play a three-game series in Lawrenceville on March 17-18.
