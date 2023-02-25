LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team overcame early deficits and deteriorating weather and field conditions to record a pair of wins Friday by 6-3 and 8-4 scores to open a four-game weekend series against IU South Bend at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (10-2) used a five-run fourth inning in the opener to rally from a two-run deficit. Then, the hosts scored four runs in the third inning to turn an early 3-0 disadvantage into a five-run lead in a rain-shortened nightcap.
In both games, home runs put IU South Bend (4-9) ahead on the scoreboard. First, Kaleb Farnham’s two-run blast put the visitors ahead 2-0.
However, that lead was short-lived as GGC junior Ajay Sczepkowski answered with a home run of his own — his third of the young season — in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Senior Blaze O’Saben then gave the team a 3-2 lead with a two-run single. Sophomore Caden Smith followed with an RBI triple before junior Jesus Pacheco hit a sacrifice fly to bring home the fifth and final run of the frame.
Smith would later have a run-scoring double that scored O’Saben in the sixth inning to stretch the Grizzlies’ lead to 6-2.
Sophomore starting pitcher Cameron Repetti scattered five hits across six innings to pick up his second win of the season. Senior reliever Jonathan Haab struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning to record his third save.
In the nightcap, Brenden Bell’s three-run homer in the opening inning gave the Titans a quick 3-0 advantage before GGC responded once again in the middle innings.
Sophomore Joe Quelch drove home a pair of runs with a double in the third inning. Junior Devin Warner tied the game, 3-3, with an RBI ground out to second base. Then, O’Saben delivered the go-ahead run-scoring single up the middle that brought home sophomore Brett Dingess.
The hosts pushed across three additional runs in the sixth inning to build an 8-3 lead. Sophomore Braxton Meguiar hit an RBI double before Smith legged out his second triple of the day to score a pair of runs.
Junior left hander Tyler Clayton went the distance on the mound, striking out eight batters and allowing four hits in improving to 1-1 on the season. He retired 14 straight batters after allowing the first-inning home run.
“We’re not worried by any deficit because these guys are always competing. Both of our starting pitchers did a great job of stretching both games. Tyler (Clayton) hung zero after zero on the scoreboard. That gave us a ton of confidence heading into the later innings,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
