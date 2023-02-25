Haab pitch.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Jonathan Haab prepares to throw a pitch in the 2023 season-opening series.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team overcame early deficits and deteriorating weather and field conditions to record a pair of wins Friday by 6-3 and 8-4 scores to open a four-game weekend series against IU South Bend at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The Grizzlies (10-2) used a five-run fourth inning in the opener to rally from a two-run deficit. Then, the hosts scored four runs in the third inning to turn an early 3-0 disadvantage into a five-run lead in a rain-shortened nightcap.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.