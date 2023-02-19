LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team flexed its muscles to score 17 runs for the second straight game in defeating West Virginia Tech 17-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
Sophomore Joe Quelch and junior Devin Warner each connected on home runs as the Grizzlies (8-2) built a 9-1 lead through the first three innings of the game.
Quelch’s first round tripper of the season was a three-run blast in the opening frame. Warner then opened a six-run third inning with a two-run home run — his third homer of this spring. Sophomore Caden Smith and junior Jesus Pacheco each added base hits to score two runs in consecutive at-bats later in the third inning.
Also strong was the mound performance of junior starting pitcher Gage Williams, who struck out nine batters and didn’t allow an earned run across five innings. He improved to 2-0 for this season.
Five pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts for GGC in Sunday’s action.
Quelch paced GGC’s 17-hit offensive attack by going 3-for-5 and scoring three runs to go along with his three RBI. Sophomore Brett Dingess also recorded three base hits and scored twice in the victory. Pacheco rounded out the multiple-hit performers with two hits in the weekend finale.
“Whenever our group is challenged, they answer the bell. Whenever we have an area that needs to be addressed, they define it and go about the task of getting the job done. That’s a huge staple of this group that will help carry us throughout the season,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
