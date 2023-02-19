Warner trot.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Devin Warner rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team flexed its muscles to score 17 runs for the second straight game in defeating West Virginia Tech 17-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

Sophomore Joe Quelch and junior Devin Warner each connected on home runs as the Grizzlies (8-2) built a 9-1 lead through the first three innings of the game.

