LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team matched the program’s largest come-from-behind victory with Friday’s thrilling 13-10 triumph against Thomas University at the Grizzly Baseball Complex to open a busy weekend on its home diamond.
Scoring nine runs in the seventh inning, the Grizzlies (6-1) rallied from a 10-4 deficit to take the decisive three-run victory. The hosts had erased six-run deficits on four different occasions in program history and the 2022 team scored nine runs in one frame, also the seventh, to defeat Columbia International University (S.C.) 12-9 in the opener of a weekend series. Other monumental comebacks came as GGC defeated Shawnee State University (Ohio) 7-6 in 10 innings in 2017 and an 11-10 victory against LSU Alexandria in 2014.
Friday’s rally was started by a bases-clearing triple by junior Ajay Sczepkowski that trimmed the deficit to 10-8. A few batters later, senior Blaze O’Saben lined a two-run single that gave GGC an 11-10 lead. Junior Jesus Pacheco capped the nine-run frame with a two-run double.
The team’s other four runs came across the first three innings when junior Devin Warner connected on a two-run home run over the right field fence in the first frame. Pinch runner Ryan Hunt dashed home from third base following a passed ball in the second inning and Sczepkowski’s sacrifice fly in the third gave the hosts an early 4-1 advantage.
Thomas (2-10) would score two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to take a 5-4 lead. Two more runs came across for the visitors in the sixth inning before the Nighthawks added three runs in the top of the seventh inning to grab a six-run advantage, 10-4.
Warner led GGC’s 12-hit offensive attack by going 3-for-4 with three RBI and scoring two runs. Junior Jon Ponder also collected three hits. Hunt scored three runs and registered a pair of stolen bases.
Thomas outhit the Grizzlies by a 17-12 margin in the contest. Khadin Bastian tallied four hits while Kason Buie and Bradley Fleenor each had three hits for the team.
“As long as we have one out left (in the game), there’s always belief in our dugout that we’ll win the game," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "It’s inspiring and motivating. We would prefer to get ahead and stay ahead to get a win, but we’re learning to battle through adversity after getting tested early. We’ve kept on answering the bell. That’s a positive identity for this club.”
