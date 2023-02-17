Warner trot.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Devin Warner rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team matched the program’s largest come-from-behind victory with Friday’s thrilling 13-10 triumph against Thomas University at the Grizzly Baseball Complex to open a busy weekend on its home diamond.

Scoring nine runs in the seventh inning, the Grizzlies (6-1) rallied from a 10-4 deficit to take the decisive three-run victory. The hosts had erased six-run deficits on four different occasions in program history and the 2022 team scored nine runs in one frame, also the seventh, to defeat Columbia International University (S.C.) 12-9 in the opener of a weekend series. Other monumental comebacks came as GGC defeated Shawnee State University (Ohio) 7-6 in 10 innings in 2017 and an 11-10 victory against LSU Alexandria in 2014.

