LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team put 10 runs on the scoreboard in both of Saturday’s victories against Indiana University South Bend to complete a four-game weekend series sweep at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
It took the Grizzlies (12-2) 10 hits to score the pair of 10-5 and 10-2 triumphs.
Junior Ajay Sczepkowski provided the power in the opener by connecting on a grand slam home run in the sixth inning. His second round tripper of the series gave the hosts a 10-2 lead. Sczepkowski continued his strong play in the nightcap by scoring twice and reaching base after four walks.
Junior Jesus Pacheco went 4-for-5 and scored four runs in Saturday’s sweep.
Sophomore Braxton Meguiar collected a pair of hits and drove in two runs in the opener. Junior Jon Ponder had two hits and scored twice from the leadoff spot in the batting order in the nightcap.
GGC scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings of the opener to build a 6-1 lead. Then, Sczepkowski’s grand slam helped the team reach double digits for the first time of the day — and fifth time in 14 games this season.
The hosts pushed three runs across without recording a hit in the opening frame of the second game. GGC scored in six of its eight offensive innings of the contest. Sczepkowski lined an RBI double in the second inning before a sacrifice fly from junior Drew Stubbs in the fifth inning extended the lead to 6-2.
Junior starting pitcher Gage Williams had eight strikeouts and scattered four hits across 5.2 innings during the opener in improving to 3-0. Junior reliever Kyle Petri recorded seven strikeouts in three scoreless innings to pick up the win in Saturday’s second contest. Six pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts in the series finale.
“I loved the way that we attacked offensively in each inning. There was an intent to score and we did a really good job of creating separation from our opposition on the scoreboard. We also pitched well throughout the weekend. We’re never satisfied and we can be better in some spots going forward,” said Head Coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
