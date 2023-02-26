Sczepkowski hit.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Ajay Sczepkowski hits two-run single in the seventh inning against Taylor University on Feb. 11, 2023.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team put 10 runs on the scoreboard in both of Saturday’s victories against Indiana University South Bend to complete a four-game weekend series sweep at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

It took the Grizzlies (12-2) 10 hits to score the pair of 10-5 and 10-2 triumphs.

