SNELLVILLE — Seventh-ranked Brookwood defeated third-ranked South Gwinnett 4-2 Tuesday in a matchup of Class AAAAAAA state-ranked boys soccer teams.
The Broncos (9-3, 3-2 region) avenged a 2-1 loss at South Gwinnett (10-3-1, 5-1) on March 5. Nathan Walker scored twice and JoJo Endraos scored once as the hosts built a 3-0 lead and held off the Comets.
Caleb Rolon and Kadeem Agard had goals for South, and Sekou Agard had an assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.