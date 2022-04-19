pca.jpg

Providence Storm logo

SAVANNAH — No. 6-ranked Providence Christian advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class A Private boys soccer playoffs with a 3-1 win at No. 5-ranked Savannah Country Day on Tuesday.

The Storm’s Vincent Maraschiello and Brandon Collins scored goals, and Providence (12-7) also picked up an own goal. August Larson added an assist.

Providence will play at Region 6-A Private champion Pinecrest Academy in the April 26 Elite Eight.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.