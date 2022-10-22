PINEVILLE, N.C. — An early goal by senior Karim Tmimi lifted the No. 6-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory against NCAA Division II Shaw University (N.C.) on Saturday afternoon in a neutral site match at the OrthoCarolina Sportsplex.
The Grizzlies (10-1-1) won their fourth straight match and reached double digits for wins in a season for the 10th time in the program’s 11 seasons.
Tmimi scored his 13th goal of the season by drilling a shot into the upper right corner of the net from 20 yards in the eighth minute of the match. The shot came after he dribbled down the middle of the pitch after a quick play by the Grizzly midfield on a through ball attempt by Shaw.
Tmimi has registered a point in all 12 of the team’s matches this fall.
GGC had nine shots in each half, with five shots being on goal in the second half when it was seeking to score an insurance tally. The team took advantage of playing the final 13 minutes with a player advantage after a second yellow card was assessed upon a Shaw player.
The Grizzlies proceeded to outshoot Shaw by a 18-5 margin, with eight shots being on the opposing goal. Tmimi led the charge with six shots, hitting the crossbar with a shot in the 89th minute. Junior Odin Solheim and sophomore Jason Strambu each tallied three shots in the match. Senior Gianmaria Fiore added two shots.
Sophomore goalkeeper Ron Boaz stopped the only shot on goal by the Bears (4-7-2) for his second consecutive shutout. It was his third shutout for the season.
“I was very pleased with how we played today in collecting the fourth win in a row and keeping things rolling," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "We created lots of chances, but we probably needed to be just a little better at finishing on those opportunities today. We had guys step up and give us quality minutes."
