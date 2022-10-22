Tmimi dribble.jpg
Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

PINEVILLE, N.C. — An early goal by senior Karim Tmimi lifted the No. 6-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory against NCAA Division II Shaw University (N.C.) on Saturday afternoon in a neutral site match at the OrthoCarolina Sportsplex.

The Grizzlies (10-1-1) won their fourth straight match and reached double digits for wins in a season for the 10th time in the program’s 11 seasons.

Recommended for you