LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team lost its first home match in the final regular-season match at the Grizzly Soccer Complex this fall, losing 4-0 to No. 5-ranked William Carey University (Miss.) on Wednesday afternoon.
GGC (3-6-6) went 3-1-2 at home this fall and will be hosting the Continental Athletic Conference Soccer Championship on November 11-12.
The visiting Crusaders (11-2-1) scored three goals within a five-minute stretch of the match’s opening 20 minutes. Camila Pescatore opened the scoring in the 14th minute before delivering a crossing pass to Mariangela Jimenez who proceeded to find the back of the GGC net in the 17th minute. Two minutes later, Julia Herbst headed in a corner kick from Maria Azarias for the team’s third and final goal of the first half.
Azarias buried a goal in the 47th minute of the second period to cap the scoring.
The Crusaders outshot the Grizzlies by a 20-9 margin in the match and held an 8-3 edge in corner kicks.
Six of GGC’s shots were on goal in the match. Sophomore Clara Lidquist attempted two shots, while junior Aurora Miglio also had two shots after coming off the bench in a reserve role.
Sophomore goalkeeper Matilda Johansson made four saves during the first half before junior goalkeeper Matilda Waldt matched that total while protecting GGC’s goal in the second half.
