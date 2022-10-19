LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team lost its first home match in the final regular-season match at the Grizzly Soccer Complex this fall, losing 4-0 to No. 5-ranked William Carey University (Miss.) on Wednesday afternoon.

GGC (3-6-6) went 3-1-2 at home this fall and will be hosting the Continental Athletic Conference Soccer Championship on November 11-12.