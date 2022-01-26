DACULA — After Tuesday night’s 57-50 win at Hebron Christian, Wesleyan girls basketball coach Carolyn Blackman lingered courtside for postgame talks with family and friends.
Her anxious players took turns peeking out of the locker room door, waiting to ambush their coach with a postgame shower from their water bottles. A few minutes later, they got their wish.
Blackman emerged from the locker room soaked, but happy.
“This was the one and only time (I get a postgame water attack),” Blackman said. “This one means a lot. It’s pretty awesome, pretty special.”
It means a lot to Blackman, a star guard at Wesleyan in the past under her maiden name, Whitney, because her former coach at Wesleyan, Jan Azar, is now head coach of defending Class A Private state champion Hebron.
When No. 5 Wesleyan finished off the win over No. 4 Hebron, it gave Blackman her first victory as a head coach over Azar. Azar earned one win in the series when Blackman was coaching Brookwood, then Hebron defeated Wesleyan 56-46 in the coaches' second meeting last season.
“It just means a lot because (Azar’s) such a great coach,” said Blackman, also a former assistant under Azar at Wesleyan. “She does a great job with what she has, so any time you beat her and her team you did a great job executing.”
The execution showed when it mattered most Tuesday night.
Hebron (16-3, 1-1 Region 5-A Private) led 14-11 after a quarter and 29-26 at halftime, but Wesleyan (10-5) got the better of the second half. Jessie Parish played a big role in staking the Lions to their first-half leads, finishing with a game-high 21 points along with six rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Parish opened the game with a 3-pointer that pushed her over the 1,000-point mark for her career, and play was briefly paused to celebrate the milestone.
Wesleyan seized control with an 11-0 run in the third quarter for a 37-31 lead, though Hebron pushed back behind Parish and Nickyia Daniel (13 points, four rebounds) for a quick 7-0 run to regain the lead. Parish and Daniel combined for 19 of their team’s 21 second-half points. Amiya Porter (seven points, five steals, four assists, two rebounds) backed that duo up.
After Hebron’s run, Blackman called timeout with 1:08 left in the third quarter. Johanna Potter then made a 3-pointer to reclaim the lead and Londyn Walker followed with a basket for a 42-38 lead after three quarters. Parish traded baskets with Wesleyan early in the fourth quarter, but then the visitors clamped down on defense.
After Daniel’s three-point play with 4:16 left, Hebron didn’t score again until 25 seconds remained in the fourth quarter and it trailed by nine points.
“Our defense was so sound in the fourth quarter,” Blackman said. “Everyone guarded their personnel perfectly. We closed out well. We guarded the drive really well. We helped off extremely well. We helped the help extremely well. We just dug deep and did what we’re supposed to do.”
Wesleyan’s got balanced scoring from Desiree Davis (15 points), Eva Garabadian (12 points), Walker (11 points) and Chit Chat Wright (10 points). Wright had six points early, but was the main focus of Hebron’s defense and struggled to get shots. However, she did go 4-for-4 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter when Hebron began to foul.
