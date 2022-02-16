LAWRENCEVILLE – Fifth-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan University scored the game’s final six runs for a 13-7 come-from-behind victory against No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team in a Tuesday afternoon matchup of NAIA top-five teams and last two national champions.
The Grizzlies (6-1) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the fourth inning at the Grizzly Baseball Complex. Freshman Braxton Meguiar lined a two-run double down the left field line in the second inning. One inning later, junior Blaze O’Saben drove in a pair of runs as the lead grew to 5-0.
Tennessee Wesleyan (8-1) grabbed momentum of the contest by scoring seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to grab the lead. Cayle Webster brought the Bulldogs within 5-3 with a two-run single. Parker Stinnett gave the visitors the lead with an RBI single, while Dan Sayre capped the high-scoring frame with a sacrifice fly.
The Grizzlies quickly responded as Meguiar drew a bases-loaded walk before junior Ryan Hunt hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning. All of that had tied the game at 7-7.
That’s when the Bulldogs made their final push, scoring single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to grab a 9-7 advantage. Closer Livan Reinoso struck out GGC senior J.D. Stubbs with two baserunners in scoring position to end the Grizzlies’ scoring threat in the eighth inning.
Tennessee Wesleyan added four insurance runs in the ninth inning.
The two teams combined for seven errors, with the visitors making three of their four miscues in the opening three innings. Two of GGC’s three errors came after the sixth inning.
Senior Austin Bates joined juniors Myles McKisic and Blaze O’Saben in each tallying two hits to lead the home team’s 10-hit offensive attack.
Sayre led Tennessee Wesleyan’s 11-hit effort by going 3-for-3 while Stinnett had two hits and drove in three runs.
“It was a tale of two different games for both sides," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "They made some errors early which gave us some opportunities and we did the same on our back end. I’m proud of the effort. It came down to producing in certain spots with runners in scoring position. We just need to be better in those situations. Both teams walked away with things to work on going forward. Playing good opponents allows you to see where you’re at and areas for improvement.”
