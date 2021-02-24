LAWRENCEVILLE – Three home runs powered No. 5-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan University to a 6-1 victory against No. 3 Georgia Gwinnett College in NAIA baseball action Wednesday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
Tennessee Wesleyan (10-0) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning following a two-run home run from Zach Hogueisson.
Two innings later, Anthony Hickman connected on a solo home run to extend the team’s lead to 4-0.
GGC (8-3) attempted a rally with back-to-back base hits in the sixth inning from junior center fielder Cord Johnson and senior second baseman Kyle Harvey. Johnson opened the frame with a double and later scored on Harvey’s RBI single. However, that’s the lone run the hosts were bring across the plate in the game.
Harvey collected two of the team’s four hits in the contest.
The Bulldogs got their third homer of the day when Carson Ford struck a solo blast in the seventh inning. The visitors capped the scoring with an insurance run in the ninth inning.
The loss broke GGC’s eight-game winning streak.
