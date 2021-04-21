NORCROSS — In a tight defensive soccer match like Norcross' first-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff game against Denmark, some times, a little late lightning and a little luck can go very far.
The No. 5 state-ranked Blue Devils got a lot of the former, including a little of the latter, in a 2-1 overtime victory on a chilly Wednesday night at breezy Blue Devil Stadium.
Hayley Foster's goal in the game's 77th minute forced the extra time, while Jenny Price's wind-aided lob from just inside midfield eluded Denmark goalkeeper Kiersten Bell midway through the second overtime to send Norcross (17-2) into the girls second round for the first time in 14 years.
“It's like the oldest cliché — sometimes the hardest workers get the luck,” Norcross coach Ryan Burkhart said after this Blue Devils earned a second-round trip to Region 5-AAAAAAA champion Roswell next week. “Sometimes, you just have to put (the ball) on frame and see what happens. … I got here seven years ago. Four years ago, we had no playoff experience. So these seniors, … they've been in the playoffs.
“I knew this group, these seniors, have been through it and know that you have to fight to the last second, and we've been preaching it so much in the last month, big-time. You've got to start the game and you've got to finish the game strong.”
Both teams started strong, especially defensively, during a first half that was played primarily between top of the 23-yard arcs.
Scoring chances were still at a premium even as the offenses opened up a bit in the second half.
Foster had two opportunities in the penalty area, only to come up empty.
Meanwhile, Denmark (9-5-1) had a golden opportunity in the game's 63rd minute when Norcross goalkeeper Teagan Crye, who had eight saves on the night, couldn't quite corral Mary Beth McLaughlin's left wing corner kick, and mad scramble ensued in the goal box before Arden Scourtis finally cleared the ball.
But the Danes finally broke through with a fine display of speed and skill from Maddie Stoddard.
The freshman forward picked up a clearing pass from her defense in her own end of the field in stride and sped off more than 60 yards through the Norcross defense before letting loose with a shot inside the penalty area that gave Denmark a 1-0 lead with 9:44 left in regulation.
“Their one goal is when we got caught overcommitting, and (Stoddard) is going to beat a lot of 1-on-1 (opportunities),” Burkhart said. “We had a good game plan. We knew we couldn't let her off the chain. Other than that, (we had some) amazing defensive shifts. … Sometimes you've just got to buckle down.
“For (the players) not to hang their heads and not to give up like that is incredible.”
Indeed, the Blue Devils refused to quit as time ran down in regulation, and went to a play that had set up Foster's two quality chances earlier in the second half to try and gain the equalizer.
Scourtis slipped a through ball to Foster into the right side of the penalty area, and the senior forward drew Bell off her line and sent a diagonal shot that rang off the near post and into the net, pulling Norcross even at 1-all with 3:21 left in regulation and forced overtime.
Denmark nearly pulled in front as the final seconds ticked down in the first extra frame with another made scramble in the goal box that eventually resulted in a foul called on the Danes, and a yellow card issued to a player from each team.
But the real fireworks for Norcross came midway through the second overtime on what seemed like an innocuous play started when Price, seeing Denmark defenders advancing toward her and her passing lanes cut off as she dribbled just as she crossed the midfield line.
With seemingly no other play, the junior midfielder popped a ball into the air on net and hoped for the best.
“I just shot it and it was like 50-50,” Price admitted. “Either it goes in, or it doesn't. I saw Bell (heading over) and I said, 'OK, it didn't go in.' So I turned around and everyone started cheering, and I was like, 'What happened?'”
What happened was Bell, who had successfully come off her line to thwart Foster twice in the second half, stayed closer to the goal as the long arcing shot came towards her.
Perhaps thrown off by the shot's height and a strong tailwind behind it Bell could not come come up cleanly with the ball as it trickled through her hands and into net, giving Norcross a 2-1 lead with exactly five minutes remaining.
The Blue Devils weren't quite out of the woods yet, as Denmark pressed forward with its attack to try to gain the equalizer.
Jade Lopez had a golden opportunity when she got to a loose ball in the penalty area with 10 seconds left, but sent the shot just over the crossbar, which allowed Norcross to hold on to post its first postseason victory since a 4-0 win over Kell in 2007.
