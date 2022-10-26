LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored two goals only to see Thomas University answer with two second-half goals while playing with a one-man advantage for a 2-2 draw Wednesday night on Senior Night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.

The Grizzlies (10-1-2) scored once in each half. Sophomore Jason Strambu found the back of the net in the ninth minute off a corner kick. Strambu finished from close range after he redirected a corner kick to senior Thomas Herwig, who headed the ball back to Strambu for his fourth goal in the last five matches.

