LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored two goals only to see Thomas University answer with two second-half goals while playing with a one-man advantage for a 2-2 draw Wednesday night on Senior Night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (10-1-2) scored once in each half. Sophomore Jason Strambu found the back of the net in the ninth minute off a corner kick. Strambu finished from close range after he redirected a corner kick to senior Thomas Herwig, who headed the ball back to Strambu for his fourth goal in the last five matches.
The hosts took a 2-0 lead in the 55th minute after senior Karim Tmimi buried a shot into the open net receiving a crossing pass from Strambu.
GGC continued to control the action until a red card penalty was assessed in the 72nd minute. It took Thomas (6-5-5) just seven seconds to capitalize on the advantage, scoring from a header by Connor Parry.
Then 63 seconds later, the Nighthawks found the back of the net for the game-tying goal, 2-2, following a corner kick. Diego Sanchez headed the ball originally struck by Joao Pedro Vinha for the goal in the 73rd minute.
Georgia Gwinnett College had a couple of scoring chances in the final five minutes of the match. Tmimi attempted a free kick in the 86th minute from the middle of the pitch, just outside the 18-yard box, but Thomas goalkeeper Jorge Gonzalez made a diving stop. Junior Antoine Ferez had a corner kick and Tmimi registered another shot two minutes later that sailed just over the crossbar.
GGC outshot Thomas by a 17-2 margin across the 90 minutes of action, led by Tmimi’s seven shots. Strambu added four shots in the final regular season home match.
Prior to the match the program honored seniors Gianmaria Fiore, Aaron Hafner, Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar and Aleksandar Racanovic, along with Herwig and Tmimi, for helping lead GGC to two conference tournament titles and four NAIA national tournament appearances during the last five seasons.
“We did enough to win tonight but didn’t respond well after the red card," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "The first goal looked to go in from an unfortunate bounce and then we didn’t pick up a player on a corner kick. (Thomas) scored two goals on only two shots. We have to play better in these situations.”
