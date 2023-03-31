NEW ORLEANS, La. – The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team suffered its first road loss of the season with a 12-5 setback Friday night to open a three-game series at No. 14-ranked Loyola University.
The Wolf Pack (24-10) scored seven runs in the third inning and four more runs in the fourth frame to take a commanding 12-1 lead against the Grizzlies (29-5).
Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, GGC junior Jon Ponder tied the contest, 1-1, with an RBI double in the top of the third inning.
However, run-scoring base hits from Tucker Ganley and Cole Romero put the hosts ahead again, 3-1. Later, Christopher Bohrer connected on a two-run home run before Brandon Mooney had an RBI single to cap the strong seven-run third inning.
Georgia Gwinnett College junior Ajay Sczepkowski hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning – his 18th round tripper of the season and 13th homer in March.
Bohrer led Loyola’s 10-hit offensive attack by going 3-for-5 at the plate. Mooney added two hits in the victory.
The Grizzlies now have a 3-1 road record for the season.
