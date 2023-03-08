LAWRENCEVILLE — The newly anointed No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team recorded its 13th straight win of the season with an 8-3 victory against Madonna University (Mich.) on Wednesday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
Junior Ajay Sczepkowski opened the team’s scoring with a three-run homer in the third inning. It was the left fielder’s second consecutive game with a home run and third blast over the fence in his last five at-bats. He hit a pair of home runs during Tuesday’s victory against Madonna.
Madonna (6-8) got within a run, 4-3, in the top of the fifth inning after a run-scoring single from Matt Staelgrae and a GGC throwing error allowed an additional run to touch home plate.
GGC (19-2) scored a key insurance run in the sixth inning when a throwing error on an infield base hit from sophomore Kyle Norton allowed sophomore Brett Dingess to score from first base. Three more runs were added to the scoreboard in the eighth inning to secure the victory. Norton legged out his second double of the contest to score Dingess.
Norton led GGC’s 10-hit offensive attack by going 4-for-4 at the plate. Junior Jon Ponder and Sczepkowski each collected two hits in the victory.
Six pitchers combined to limit Madonna to just six hits in the nine-inning contest. Senior relievers Jaelin Sewell, Garrett Houston and Jonathan Haab held the Crusaders hitless over the final three innings.
Senior starting pitcher Antonio Buckley scattered two hits and struck out three batters across three scoreless innings to pick up the victory.
“After allowing 23 runs yesterday, we knew that [Madonna] would come back with a good effort against us today. We got some gutsy performances out of our bullpen in a strong midweek effort,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
