Team celebration.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College baseball players celebrate after Jon Ponder’s two-run home run in fourth inning on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The newly anointed No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team recorded its 13th straight win of the season with an 8-3 victory against Madonna University (Mich.) on Wednesday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

Junior Ajay Sczepkowski opened the team’s scoring with a three-run homer in the third inning. It was the left fielder’s second consecutive game with a home run and third blast over the fence in his last five at-bats. He hit a pair of home runs during Tuesday’s victory against Madonna.

