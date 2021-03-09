x_KEN9907.jpg
Brookwood's Ayo Oke (10) moves the ball past Parkview's Ann Williams (12) during Tuesday's game played at Parkview High School.

 Craig Cappy

LILBURN — Fifth-ranked Brookwood defeated seventh-ranked Parkview 2-1 Tuesday in a Region 4-AAAAAAA girls soccer showdown.

Stella Allen scored both of the Broncos’ goals on penalty kicks. Brookwood improves to 7-1-1 overall and 3-0 in the region, while Parkview falls to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in the region.

