Bobo headshot photo.jpg

Kaitlyn Bobo

CUMMING — No. 1 Pinecrest Academy defeated No. 4 Wesleyan 3-1 Monday in a quarterfinal clash featuring two of Class A Private’s top girls soccer teams.

Pinecrest (17-2) went up 1-0 in the first half, but Wesleyan (16-3) got the equalizer before halftime when Kaitlyn Bobo scored off an assist from Lainey Jerding.

Pinecrest found the net twice in the second half to clinch a trip to the state semifinals.

