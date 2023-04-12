SUWANEE — No. 4-ranked Peachtree Ridge saved its best soccer for the final 20 minutes of its first-round battle against eighth-ranked Mountain View on Wednesday.
After taking a two-goal lead into the break, the second-seeded Lions came out of the half flat. The lull allowed the Bears to creep back in and make it a competitive game. In the end, however, Peachtree Ridge returned to familiar form, cruising its way to a 5-1 win and advancing to the Class AAAAAAA Sweet 16, where it will play at No. 1-ranked Lambert.
“We’re definitely fortunate,” head coach Ryan Sutton said. “We’re always happy to get a win in the playoffs. We don’t care what the score and how we get it. We’re super excited to be moving on.”
The first 30 minutes of the match were littered with missed opportunities for both clubs.
Peachtree Ridge (14-2) was forced to make a save in the first minute to keep the Bears off the board. From there on, however, the Lions played the majority of the half on Mountain View’s half of the field. But despite multiple looks at the goal, they were unable to cash in at the back of the net.
The offensive drought came to an end in the 35th minute thanks to a free kick. Peachtree Ridge senior Juan Gallego-Garzon set up on the 10-yard line and drilled a shot toward the top-left side of the net. The ball bounced off the Mountain View goaltender’s hands and into the net to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.
Just 57 seconds later, senior Brody Schroeder drew contact in the box to earn a penalty kick. He delivered a shot to the right side of the net, meeting resistance from the keeper. Schroeder followed up his attempt, regained possession and tapped the ball in on the left side.
Following 35 minutes of frustration, Peachtree Ridge held a 2-0 lead with less than five minutes to go.
“We didn’t play our best in the first half, so that kind of gave us a little more belief. We didn’t play our best and we were still up 2-0,” Sutton said. “However, the biggest issue that we had in the game was that adversity those first 20 minutes in the second half.”
Mountain View senior Abraham Adewunmi made it a one-goal game 3:10 into the second half with a shot off a deflection. The strike took the wind out of Peachtree Ridge’s sails, leading to a 20-minute period of stagnation.
The Lions appeared to break out of the funk after junior Dominik Kosut went top shelf on the right side for a successful penalty kick at the 15:11 mark. Following Kosut’s goal, the team seemed to settle in and come into its own.
The renewed focus led to a pair of manufactured goals off the feet of sophomore Blaze Williams (2:28) and junior Yassir Bisbis (1:11), respectively.
“We weathered the storm and finally started playing the way that we normally play,” Sutton said. “Moving the ball well, good combinations and just getting the ball forward and playing feed. We turned it into two quality goals at the end."
