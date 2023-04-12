Ridge_logo.jpg

Peachtree Ridge logo

SUWANEE — No. 4-ranked Peachtree Ridge saved its best soccer for the final 20 minutes of its first-round battle against eighth-ranked Mountain View on Wednesday.

After taking a two-goal lead into the break, the second-seeded Lions came out of the half flat. The lull allowed the Bears to creep back in and make it a competitive game. In the end, however, Peachtree Ridge returned to familiar form, cruising its way to a 5-1 win and advancing to the Class AAAAAAA Sweet 16, where it will play at No. 1-ranked Lambert.

