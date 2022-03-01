SNELLVILLE — In a heavyweight fight between two region champions in the quarterfinals of the girls basketball Class AAAAAAA girls basketball state playoffs, two players threw the haymakers that landed the Norcross Blue Blue Devils the win.
Jania Akins scored 28 points and Zaria Hurston had 23 points and 13 rebounds to power fourth-ranked Norcross past No. 2 Brookwood for a 77-60 road win.
The Blue Devils (24-5) scored 26 points in the fourth quarter and despite the best efforts of Brookwood’s NeKaya Williams and Diana Collins — who scored 24 points apiece and combined for 30 of their team’s 35 second half points — the Broncos (24-5) could not keep up down the stretch.
Akins was the catalyst early for Norcross, scoring seven points in the first quarter as Norcross exited the opening eight minutes with a 16-9 lead. Brookwood only hit one shot from the floor in the entire quarter, but six free throws helped keep the margin within reach.
“Jania is a player,” Norcross head coach Ashley Clanton said. “She doesn’t get recognized a whole lot, but she has been big for us all season, and she is turning into a kid who can put some people on her back and take them for a ride.”
As the game wore on, Brookwood had no answers for Akins getting to the rim. The most efficient offense of the night for the Blue Devils was Akins taking the ball inside on her own, either finishing with a layup or getting to the free throw line, where she made eight of her nine attempts.
“Our coach taught us to fight it out to the end,” Akins siad. “We’ve got to start off strong, and we’ve got to end strong. So we took that mentality, worked hard in practice, and we took it out on the court.”
And on the rare occasions Akins missed, Hurston was right there to clean up the misses. Brookwood struggled to box out Peachtree Ridge’s Aaliyah Hunt in its second round win, and those problems on the glass continued at both ends in the quarterfinals. Norcross held a decisive 34-20 advantage in the rebounding department, turning several of those boards into second-chance points.
“We knew that that was kind of their Achilles heel,” Clanton said. “So we wanted to exploit that, and we’ve got the kids who can. We’ve got kids that can go up and get a ball, so they did a nice job focusing on that.”
In spite of everything, Williams and Collins kept Brookwood in the game into the third quarter. Although Brookwood never led after halftime, a 7-0 run started by a Collins 3-pointer and finished by a Williams transition layup cut the Norcross advantage to 36-35 and forced a timeout.
But out of that timeout came the Norcross run that re-established control for the visitors and knocked the life out of Brookwood.
“We hit a run for a second and we just couldn’t get over the hump,” Brookwood head coach Courtney Mincy said. “Adversity got to us; we beat ourselves in this game as far as our help-side rotations and offensive rebounding.”
Norcross closed the third quarter on an 11-2 run after a Ciera Hall 3-pointer made it 40-38 with 2:40 left in the quarter. The dagger came on the final possession of the third quarter when Akins drained a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave Norcross its largest lead of the game at 51-40.
From there, the Broncos could not turn the faucet off.
Norcross scored 26 points in the final eight minutes, controlling the game with its rebounding and forcing Brookwood into increasingly desperate offensive possessions and the margin increased. A three-point play from Hurston made it 60-45 with 5:30 to go, and the Blue Devils took care of business at the free throw line in the last two minutes to secure the win.
Next up for the Blue Devils will be the Final Four at 6 p.m. on Friday night at Buford City Arena against the Campbell Spartans after Campbell advanced with an overtime win over Cherokee.
“We’re going to try to get our bearings on them as quickly as we can,” Clanton said. We’ve got practice tomorrow, and we’ll go a little late so we have some time to prep for them. It’s going to be a quick turnaround.”
