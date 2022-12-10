NORCROSS — While final exams are scheduled for Gwinnett County’s high school students this upcoming week, Norcross’ boys were among several basketball teams that got a strenuous test during the Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic on Saturday.
The No. 4 state-ranked Blue Devils passed with flying colors, erasing a 10-point deficit to fifth-ranked Newton after three quarters to force overtime.
Lamariyon Jordan then knocked down a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the extra frame to steal a 73-71 win in the showcase’s finale at the House of Blue.
Jordan finished with 18 points, while Bilal Abdur-Rahman added a team-high 22 points, Mier Panoam posted a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 16 rebounds with added five assists and Samarion Bond also reached double figures with 11 points and six boards as Norcross (7-0) remained unbeaten to outlast Newton (3-3) in an instant classic worthy of a state tournament game in March.
“We knew it was going to be a good game because of the history (with Newton) from last year,” said Norcross coach Jesse McMillan, referring to a pair of games with the Rams last season in which the Blue Devils avenged a 16-point loss in November by winning a state semifinal rematch in March en route to the Class AAAAAAA state title. “There was a lot of emotion and stuff, so we knew Newton was going to play well. They’re a really, really good, high-level team. So I was excited to kind of test our guys. It was such a great game start to finish.”
Indeed, the Blue Devils got pushed to the limit in a game that featured 11 lead changes and five ties.
However, it looked like the visiting Rams had taken control after scoring the final five points of the first half to take a 35-29 advantage into intermission and then building as much as a 54-41 lead following a Jabez Jenkins free throw with 29.9 seconds left in the third quarter.
Abdur-Rahman knocked down a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to cut the lead to 54-44, but Norcross still had its work cut out for it against a hot-shooting Newton team led by UConn signee Stephon Castle (game-high 28 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assist), Jenkins (18 points, 5 rebounds) and Marcus Whitlock (11 points).
However, Panoam, Jordan and Abdur-Rahman had a huge fourth quarter, combining for 20 points as the Blue Devils outscored Newton 22-12 in the frame to force overtime following a pair of Jordan free throws with 10.1 seconds left.
Then after Norcross led most of the extra frame, Castle found his second wind by hitting 1 of 2 free throws with 1:22 left, and then following his own miss to score on a stickback with 36 seconds left to put Newton back on top at 71-70.
Abdur-Rahman then ran down most of the remaining clock following a timeout before driving down the lane and kicking a pass out to Jordan, who knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner with two seconds left to give the Blue Devils the lead.
Newton’s couldn’t answer, sending the large and raucous crowd at the House of Blue into a frenzy.
“It feels great to get this win,” said Jordan, who signed with Georgia last month. “Coach (McMillan) did a great job of preparing us all week in practice getting us … locked in to play this game.
“When we were down (13) points was don’t stop fighting. It ain’t over yet. We’ve still got a lot of time … to make a comeback and get something going. We kept fighting hard and got a great outcome.”
Tobi Ojukwu also contributed for Norcross with nine points, five assists and a game-high three steals.
