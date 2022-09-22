Parkview Panthers (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Eric Godfree
Record: 4-0
Last week: Beat St. Pius 38-21
Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 4-0
Last week: Beat Cedar Grove 52-36
One of Friday’s top high school football games in Georgia happens Friday in Hoschton, where No. 4-ranked Mill Creek hosts No. 7 Parkview in a clash of unbeaten Gwinnett teams. The matchup, thanks to a more mature Parkview team, figures to be much more competitive than their meeting last season, a 43-10 Mill Creek win in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Mill Creek is a more battle-tested 4-0 than Parkview, which is 4-0 with victories over teams that have mostly struggled so far — Johns Creek (1-3), Shiloh (1-3), North Gwinnett (3-2) and St. Pius (1-4) . Meanwhile, Mill Creek already owns wins over No. 6-ranked Walton and Class AAA No. 1 Cedar Grove, handing those two teams their only loss.
Parkview defeated St. Pius last week behind another huge game from running back Khyair Spain, who rushed 17 times for 267 yards and a touchdown. Spain, who already has 796 rushing yards, averages 10.1 yards per carry behind a talent-laden offensive line.
Quarterback Colin Houck has thrown for 546 yards and 11 TDs with Mike Matthews (15-242-4) being his top target. Carson Wilson was big in the passing game last Friday with two TD catches.
Nolan Marshall led the Panthers’ defense in the win over St. Pius with eight tackles (three for losses) and two sacks, along with a 5-yard TD catch on offense.
Mill Creek knocked off talented Cedar Grove last Friday in a wild, back-and-forth battle that featured big special teams plays on both sides. Quarterback Hayden Clark threw for a 148 yards and a TD in the win, but the Hawks’ ground game was pivotal, led by Cam Robinson (13 rushes, 164 yards) and Kevin Mitchell (8 rushes, 54 yards). Aiden Banfield and Jeremiah Schine led the blocking up front.
Josh Anglin (10 tackles, four for losses, two sacks, three QB hurries), Cole Mullins (10 tackles, two for losses, one QB hurry), Caleb Downs (six tackles, one pass breakup, one interception, 45 offensive yards, two TDs), Nick Maxey (six tackles, one for loss, one sack) and Jamal Anderson (five tackles, one for loss, one QB hurry) were Mill Creek’s defensive standouts against Cedar Grove.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mill Creek won 43-10 last year
Location: Mill Creek High School
