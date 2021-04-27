DAHLONEGA — Fourth-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian posted a convincing 4-0 victory over third-ranked Lumpkin County in Tuesday’s Class AAA girls soccer second round.
Madeline Rash had a goal and two assists to lead the Spartans (11-6), while Motoko Shimoji and Elle Fair had a goal and an assist each. Elli Moratakis also scored in the win.
Goalkeeper Paige Evans (four saves) had the shutout for a GAC team that has allowed just one goal in the last six matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.