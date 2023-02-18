COVINGTON — A celebratory team photo at center court with the Region 4-AAAAAAA championship trophy wasn’t in the cards Friday night at Newton.
After taking down Class AAAAAAA No. 3 Newton 62-49 on its home court for the second year in a row to win the region championship, fourth-ranked Grayson wasn’t awarded its first-place trophy until roughly 10 minutes had passed thanks to a scuffle that broke out after the game between the two coaching staffs.
The Newton administration and coaching staff took offense to Grayson’s on-court celebration after the final buzzer. A scuffle ensued and the Rams were escorted back to the locker room without being awarded their trophy.
Grayson head coach Geoffrey Pierce was finally awarded the trophy in the tunnel and after a quick celebration inside the locker room, and some more back-and-forth arguing between the two programs, the Rams exited the building with a police escort.
Winning big games on the road is something the Rams have grown accustomed to doing over the years — including last year’s region championship victory against Newton — and this year was no different. It was the program's fifth straight region title.
“We’ve had a lot of success with this program, but it was built on going on the road in the postseason and winning games,” Pierce said. “Just seizing the opportunity. They earned the No. 1 seed.”
Grayson led all but 15 seconds of Friday night’s game.
It came out of the gates firing on all cylinders and knocked down six of their first seven shot attempts to take a 16-11 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
By the end of the first quarter, Grayson held a slim 18-15 lead after shooting 64 percent from the field.
Newton’s Jabez Jenkins kept the home team in the game early after scoring his team's first six points while Grayson’s Gicarri Harris scored seven in the opening period to keep the visitors out in front heading into the second quarter.
Disaster struck for Newton just three possessions into the second quarter.
After going up for a shot attempt, star Stephon Castle was accidentally struck in the face by Grayson’s Anthony Alston. The swipe to the face caused a gash and forced the McDonalds All-American to miss the final 6:50 of the second quarter.
Without its leading scorer, Newton struggled on offense. But fortunately for the home team, so did Grayson. The two teams managed just eight points apiece in the quarter and Grayson took a slim 26-23 lead into halftime.
Castle remained out for the start of the third quarter and that proved costly for the Newton offense.
Grayson used a 13-0 run over the first five minutes of the third quarter and got 11 of their 13 points from the due of Harris and Alston.
Harris knocked down three free throws and dunked while Alston drilled two three-pointers to give Grayson a commanding 42-26 lead.
By the time Castle re-entered the game with three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Newton found itself trailing by 14 points. Alston drilled three long balls in the quarter for Grayson and that left Pierce very pleased with what he was seeing.
“We were just trying to play inside out,” Pierce said. “Whether the paint sets to a big or just driving and kicking. Anthony hit several big shots. The kids did a good job adjusting at halftime. They’ve done a good job of that all year. Just being coachable.”
Castle immediately gave the Newton offense life after scoring its next four points, but Grayson was able to end the third quarter on a positive note. It maintained a 15-point lead heading into the fourth quarter after a big corner three-pointer from Laz Mason.
But the momentum quickly flipped in favor of Newton to start the fourth quarter.
A 10-0 run by Newton cut Grayson’s lead to just five points with 5:33 left in the game.
Looking to stop the bleeding, Grayson got a huge bucket from freshman Kayden Allen and from there, the Rams were able to regroup.
“Castle is one of the best players that I’ve coached against in my career,” Pierce said. “McDonald's All-American. He earned that. We knew that they were going to make a run. They have a lot of pride. It was just about the next play and what we were going to do to stop the run.”
Allen’s basket started a 6-0 run by Grayson and that gave them some much-needed breathing room. An Amir Taylor Layup extended the lead back out to double-digits, 55-44 with 3:18 left and with the game starting to get away from Newton, Grayson added insult to injury.
Alston buried his fourth three-pointer of the night to extend their lead to 12 and then threw down a dunk in the closing seconds to put the game on ice. Alston finished his night with 16 points while Harris scored 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds while dishing out six assists.
CJ Hyland scored 11 points and dished out five assists while Chad Moodie scored eight, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots.
“I thought in the second half we did a better job keeping Newton off of the offensive glass and not turning the ball over so much,” Pierce said. “Once we cleaned up the turnovers, I was very pleased with the effort. I thought we played hard the whole game, so it’s good to get a win like that on the road heading into the state tournament.”
For Newton, Castle finished his night with 15 points after playing just under 20 minutes.
With the win, Grayson secures a No. 1 seed in the upcoming Class AAAAAAA state tournament and will host Marietta in the first round. Newton will host Harrison in the first round after settling for the No. 2 seed.
Parkview boys 61, South Gwinnett 56
COVINGTON — Parkview beat South Gwinnett 61-56 Friday in the 4-AAAAAAA Tournament’s third-place game.
Mike Matthews (15 points), Jacob Wilkins (14 points), Emanuel Befekadu (13 points) and Michael Carpenter (12 points) scored in double figures as the Panthers clinched a No. 3 seed for the state tournament. South will be a No. 4 seed for state.
