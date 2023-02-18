120A7563.jpg

Grayson's Anthony Alston dunks during a victory over host Newton in the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament finals on Feb 17, 2023.

 Colin Hubbard

COVINGTON — A celebratory team photo at center court with the Region 4-AAAAAAA championship trophy wasn’t in the cards Friday night at Newton.

After taking down Class AAAAAAA No. 3 Newton 62-49 on its home court for the second year in a row to win the region championship, fourth-ranked Grayson wasn’t awarded its first-place trophy until roughly 10 minutes had passed thanks to a scuffle that broke out after the game between the two coaching staffs.

