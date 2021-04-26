HOSCHTON — Mill Creek girls soccer head coach Vince Hayes knew his team had to zero in on one player in Monday’s Class AAAAAAA second-round playoff game against West Forsyth. It was all about stopping striker Tori DellaPeruta, who entered the contest with 47 goals in just 14 games this season and scored six in West’s opening round win over Archer.
His defenders were successful for most of the night.
Most, not all.
DellaPeruta scored a goal in each half to help the Wolverines narrowly escape with a 2-1 victory over previously undefeated Mill Creek to advance to the quarterfinals.
“Maybe three seconds in the game cost us two goals,” Hayes said. “That’s what a good striker does for you. She causes all kinds of problems to disrupt defensive play and get on top of balls, as well as obviously finish.”
DellaPeruta set up her first scoring opportunity of the game 14:17 into proceedings when she turned her defender and darted into the box down the left side. She took a left-footed shot towards the near post, just squeezing the ball past Mill Creek goalkeeper Mairin Halama from a tight angle.
“I looked up to see if my player was there to cross it,” DellaPeruta said. “I looked near post and the keeper was in the middle of the goal so I knew with my left foot I had her beat near post. I just hit it as hard as I could and it was amazing.”
West Forsyth had scattered chances to double the advantage before halftime, but the Hawks held on to make it to the break down a goal. Less than five minutes after the restart though, DellaPeruta was at it again.
She charged into the box looking to add another goal, but this time she was clipped from behind. The referee pointed to the penalty spot, and she made no mistake from it with a shot into the bottom left corner that made it 2-0 Wolverines.
Mill Creek put together its best spurt of the night after the second goal, and it eventually paid off. Savannah Singleton managed to keep a long ball in play down the right side and delivered a perfect cross to Morgan Amrozowicz.
Amrozowicz cut the deficit in half with 14:23 left, and suddenly it was a frantic finish between the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams in the state.
Hayes piled numbers forward in the dying minutes searching for an equalizer, but the clock ran out on his team after two scrambles in the six-yard box came up fruitless during the final five minutes.
“It felt like forever,” West Forsyth goalkeeper Haylee Dornan said on the closing minutes. “It was insane.”
But those chaotic final moments only added to what was already a hotly-contested game between two of Georgia’s best. It was only a second-round game, but the quality on the field and a lively crowd made it feel like much more.
“The effort and the desire and the focus they put in was incredible,” Hayes said on his team. “It was unfortunate obviously that we were beat at this point, it was a really great game and a worthy battle. That’s just how the games go sometimes.”
It was a bitter end for a Mill Creek team that has now seen back-to-back undefeated regular seasons cut short; his Hawks were undefeated before COVID-19 ended the 2020 soccer season early.
“We have a great group of seniors,” Hayes said. “But one of the things we always do is build a next up mentality into our program. Now we want to see what the next girls coming in can do.”
West Forsyth will host another Gwinnett foe in Parkview in the quarterfinals on May 4.
