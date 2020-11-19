_D425442.JPG

Scenes from Mountain View vs. Peachtree Ridge game on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Peachtree Ridge High School. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

Peachtree Ridge Lions (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Reggie Stancil

Record: 4-3, 1-2 region

Last week: Beat Mountain View 36-35

Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Josh Lovelady

Record: 4-5, 1-2 region

Last week: Lost to Collins Hill 28-17

Both Mill Creek and Peachtree Ridge are guaranteed spots in the state playoffs, but seeding is on the line Friday night. The winner is a No. 3 seed, while the loser is a No. 4 and must take on the Region 5-AAAAAAA champion (the winner of Friday's game between 8-0 Milton and 8-1 Cherokee).

Peachtree Ridge clinched its first playoff berth since 2016 in thrilling fashion last week, rallying for 22 points in the final 6 minutes, 42 seconds to stun Mountain View in a playoff elimination game. Down 35-14 early in the fourth quarter, the Lions got fourth-quarter touchdown runs from Nehemiah Laniyonu, Nick Best and Brandon Cade and went for two after Cade's score with 54 seconds left. That gutsy decision paid off when Jakobe Bea converted the two-point attempt for the winning margin.

Bea also had a TD catch in the first half from Best, and Cade opened the game with a 36-yard TD run.

Mill Creek had trouble slowing down Collins Hill's Travis Hunter in the first half last week, which resulted in a loss and a region title for the Eagles. The Hawks did have bright spots, including running back Donovan Journey, who rushed nine times for 47 yards and had a 36-yard TD catch. His play allowed Josh Battle a break on offense because Battle (10 tackles, one for loss, one sack) played an important role on defense.

Noah Allen (nine tackles), Daunte Shaw (seven tackles, one sack), Gavin Guerra (four tackles, two sacks) and Connor Bell (seven tackles, two pass breakups) also played well for the defense last week.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Mill Creek won 49-17 last year

Location: Mill Creek High School

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.