Peachtree Ridge Lions (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Reggie Stancil
Record: 4-3, 1-2 region
Last week: Beat Mountain View 36-35
Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 4-5, 1-2 region
Last week: Lost to Collins Hill 28-17
Both Mill Creek and Peachtree Ridge are guaranteed spots in the state playoffs, but seeding is on the line Friday night. The winner is a No. 3 seed, while the loser is a No. 4 and must take on the Region 5-AAAAAAA champion (the winner of Friday's game between 8-0 Milton and 8-1 Cherokee).
Peachtree Ridge clinched its first playoff berth since 2016 in thrilling fashion last week, rallying for 22 points in the final 6 minutes, 42 seconds to stun Mountain View in a playoff elimination game. Down 35-14 early in the fourth quarter, the Lions got fourth-quarter touchdown runs from Nehemiah Laniyonu, Nick Best and Brandon Cade and went for two after Cade's score with 54 seconds left. That gutsy decision paid off when Jakobe Bea converted the two-point attempt for the winning margin.
Bea also had a TD catch in the first half from Best, and Cade opened the game with a 36-yard TD run.
Mill Creek had trouble slowing down Collins Hill's Travis Hunter in the first half last week, which resulted in a loss and a region title for the Eagles. The Hawks did have bright spots, including running back Donovan Journey, who rushed nine times for 47 yards and had a 36-yard TD catch. His play allowed Josh Battle a break on offense because Battle (10 tackles, one for loss, one sack) played an important role on defense.
Noah Allen (nine tackles), Daunte Shaw (seven tackles, one sack), Gavin Guerra (four tackles, two sacks) and Connor Bell (seven tackles, two pass breakups) also played well for the defense last week.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mill Creek won 49-17 last year
Location: Mill Creek High School
