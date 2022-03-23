SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s boys soccer team went into its home game Tuesday night looking to capture the region championship for the first time in program history.
Its crosstown rival had other ideas.
Third-ranked Peachtree Ridge (13-2, 5-1 Region 8-AAAAAAA) spoiled the party with three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 3-2 win that snapped No. 6-ranked Collins Hill’s (10-3-1, 5-1) nine-game winning streak.
“The first 20 minutes they were putting it on us,” Peachtree Ridge head coach Ryan Sutton said. “And then at halftime we kind of talked about last Friday against Mountain View when we went down 2-0 early in the first half. I said, ‘We can score four goals quickly, we have a good enough offense, we’ve just got to put it together.’”
Collins Hill does still control its own destiny for the region championship due to the head-to-head goal differential tiebreaker after the Eagles won 3-1 at Peachtree Ridge on Feb. 22, a game that motivated Sutton and his team leading into the rematch.
“We weren’t at full strength the first time we played them,” Sutton said. “So we did have a few players that I think stepped up tonight and contributed. And we didn’t feel that we gave our best game when we played them the first time, so we knew we could compete with them.”
In the early minutes, it looked like a repeat of the first meeting when Collins Hill opened up the scoring on its home turf less than four minutes into the contest. Andrew Cruz got his foot onto a cross from the left wing just enough to slide the ball underneath the goalkeeper and give the Eagles a perfect start.
But after the initial storm, the Lions grew into the game and slowly started to assert control despite playing from behind. Peachtree Ridge registered six corner kicks in the first half and several shots, but could not find the goal before going into halftime still trailing by a goal.
Less than five minutes later, the game was tied.
Peachtree Ridge’s Juan Gallego-Garzon scored a very similar goal to Cruz’s in the first half, controlling a cross from a free kick on the left wing and slotting the ball home into the bottom right-hand corner of the net just 86 seconds after the restart. It was a goal the Lions deserved on the balance of play, but it was just the start of the avalanche.
Just 2 minutes, 12 seconds later, Peachtree Ridge took the lead thanks to a fortunate bounce. After winning another free kick just outside the corner of the penalty area thanks to a run from Stephane Shongo, Dominik Kosut swung the ball into the danger area on the free kick. The ball caromed off a Collins Hill defender into the back of the net, giving the Lions the lead and continuing a trend Eagles’ head coach Jamie Gleeson has been all too familiar with despite his team’s success this season.
“That’s been something that actually we’ve struggled with so far,” Gleeson said. “We’ve not really been on top of things right off that second spurt. We knew that they were so dangerous on set plays, and two of them ended up being ones that they put in the back of the net.”
Just over 10 minutes later, Brody Schroeder showed his team can score in more ways than just off set plays, jaunting through the midfield before firing the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-1. The goal prompted wild celebrations from the Peachtree Ridge bench, as all of the substitutes leapt off the bench to meet him at the corner flag as a shell-shocked Collins Hill team looked on.
“We were kind of a little too wild with the ball and not sticking to our game plan which was to play [with our] feet, use our speed and go,” Sutton said about the biggest change after halftime.
Collins Hill did manage to pull one goal back courtesy of a Jean Paul Santillan rocket with 13:27 remaining. It was a goal that on a normal night would have been just a consolation marker, but on this one could prove to be very valuable thanks to the head-to-head goal differential tiebreaker.
“I guess the good news is we did fight back to get that which means we are still in first place, which is great,” Gleeson said. “Because we won 3-1 and they only won 3-2. We’re not necessarily in great position — we would have loved to bring home the trophy tonight for the first time. But next Tuesday and Thursday we’ve still got opportunities to close it out, and as long as we win those two games we win the region.”
Those two games for the Eagles will come against Mountain View and North Gwinnett, while Peachtree Ridge will take on Mill Creek and North Gwinnett in its final two region games of the season.
