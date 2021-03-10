COLUMBIA, Ky. – The No. 6-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball completed its six-game road trip losing a doubleheader, 12-3 and 3-2, to undefeated and No. 3 Lindsey Wilson College on Wednesday afternoon.
The Grizzlies, which moved up to No. 6 in the first regular season NAIA Top 25 poll, forced extra innings in the nightcap when freshman right fielder Kloey Goins hit a run-scoring single with the bases loaded to tie the game, 1-1, and one out in the seventh inning. GGC would leave the bases loaded in the inning.
Lindsey Wilson (14-0) nearly won the game in the bottom of the seventh when the potential game-winning run was moved to third base with two outs. However, GGC sophomore pitcher Alexa Good got a pop up to the infield to end the threat.
GGC (12-6) grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning behind an RBI single to right field from junior center fielder Camryn Currie. The hit brought home freshman pinch runner Kendall Baer. The Grizzlies once again left runners on the base paths as Lindsey Wilson pitcher Annabelle Ramirez got two strikeouts to end the threat.
Then, Makea-Al Kaluau connected on a two-run, walk-off home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the eighth frame to complete the doubleheader sweep.
Kaluau hit a pair of home runs during the opener won by the Blue Raiders in five innings. The Blue Raiders scored three runs in the first and third innings to build a 6-2 advantage. Sophomore catcher Sydney Pelaez provided the scoring for the Grizzlies, driving in a pair of runs with a single in the third inning. She later added a RBI single in the fifth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.