LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored multiple runs across its final four offensive innings and got a stellar pitching performance to defeat Talladega College (Ala.) 10-0 in seven innings Tuesday evening at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (33-5) scored two runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings before plating four runs during the sixth inning.
Meanwhile, junior left-hander Tyler Clayton tossed a one-hit shutout and matched his season high with 10 strikeouts against Talladega (22-12-1), which had received votes in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll. Clayton improves to 5-1 on the season.
Offensively, junior Cohen Wilbanks gave the hosts a 4-0 lead with a two-run double in the fourth inning. Sophomore Brett Dingess added a two-run single one inning later. Sophomore Kyle Norton hit a single to add two more runs during the sixth inning.
Junior Jon Ponder went 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs in the victory. He opened the scoring in the third inning with an RBI double.
The Grizzlies outhit Talladega by a 7-1 margin in the contest.
“We challenged the players to come with some intensity and playing our brand of baseball. They did that this evening. Tyler’s (Clayton) performance was as good as any we’ve had on the mound this season, getting a one-hitter against a team that’s knocking on the door of the nation’s Top 25 poll,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
