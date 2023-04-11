7M7A9017.JPG

Parkview grad Jon Ponder at the plate during a Georgia Gwinnett College baseball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored multiple runs across its final four offensive innings and got a stellar pitching performance to defeat Talladega College (Ala.) 10-0 in seven innings Tuesday evening at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The Grizzlies (33-5) scored two runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings before plating four runs during the sixth inning.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.