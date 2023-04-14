LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team tallied 15 hits and connected on three home runs in a 12-2 victory over seven innings against Crowley’s Ridge College (Ark.) on Friday night to begin the Continental Athletic Conference Showdown at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

Sophomore Joe Quelch hit a pair of home runs while junior Ajay Sczepkowski hit his 19th round-tripper to tie the program’s single season mark. Sczepkowski finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle in the contest with the homer along with a triple and a double. He had four runs batted in for the night.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.