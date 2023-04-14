LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team tallied 15 hits and connected on three home runs in a 12-2 victory over seven innings against Crowley’s Ridge College (Ark.) on Friday night to begin the Continental Athletic Conference Showdown at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
Sophomore Joe Quelch hit a pair of home runs while junior Ajay Sczepkowski hit his 19th round-tripper to tie the program’s single season mark. Sczepkowski finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle in the contest with the homer along with a triple and a double. He had four runs batted in for the night.
Meanwhile, sophomore starting pitcher Cameron Repetti went the distance on the mound, striking out a career-high 13 batters and scattering two hits in improving to 8-0 on the season. Those two hits, including a two-run home run, came in the first inning as Crowley’s Ridge took an early 2-0 lead.
However, GGC (34-5) quickly got those runs back as Sczepkowski’s triple to right-center field scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. A passed ball later in the frame allowed Sczepkowski to score and give the hosts a 3-2 lead.
The Grizzlies pushed across three more runs in the second inning. Sczepkowski once again produced in a clutch situation, lining an RBI double to left field before Quelch hit a two-run home run to left field as the team built a 6-2 advantage.
Quelch later led off the sixth inning with a home run while Sczepkowski’s smash over the outfield fence came with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The productive duo each recorded three-hit performances to lead the 15-hit offensive attack. Juniors Jon Ponder and Devin Warner joined sophomore Kyle Norton in each collecting two hits.
Crowley’s Ridge defeated Voorhees University (South Carolina) 17-4 earlier in the day to start the three-day CAC Showdown.
The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball program will honor its seven seniors during Senior Day festivities prior to first pitch of the Saturday, April 15, game against Voorhees, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
“I was very impressed with how we responded after falling behind in the first inning. We competed throughout the lineup. Cameron (Repetti) really settled in after the opening inning and threw a complete game. Joe (Quelch) is getting into a nice groove and is starting to produce some strong at-bats in the middle of the batting order,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.