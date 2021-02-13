LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team completed an impressive three-game series sweep against No. 9 Freed-Hardeman University (Tennessee) with a commanding 8-3 victory Saturday at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (4-2) collected 11 hits, led by the team’s 2-3-4 hitters in the lineup. That trio combined for six of those 11 hits and scored four of the eight runs.
Meanwhile, three GGC pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts in the series finale.
“This (weekend) was a really good measuring stick for our group," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "It was good to see our guys battle offensively throughout this game. The way we pitched was nothing short of impressive. We have gained some momentum as we move forward into our season.”
Junior designated hitter Livingston Morris gave the hosts a 2-1 lead with a two-run home run in the first inning. He went 2-for-3 and scored twice in the game. Later, sophomore third baseman Jake Defries capped the strong offensive display by connecting on a three-run homer to right field in the sixth inning. That gave the Grizzlies their eventual 8-3 victory margin.
Junior catcher Austin Bates provided GGC some cushion with a two-run single in the third inning, when the team scored three runs to take a 5-1 lead.
On the mound, junior right hander Gavin Heltemes scattered five hits across 4.1 innings to improve to 2-0 on the season. Junior reliever Kevin Kyle struck out five opposing batters in 2.2 innings. Sophomore Jonathan Haab retired all six batters he faced over the final two innings to seal the victory.
