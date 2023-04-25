CUMMING — After shutting out its first two Class AAAAAAA state playoff opponents and taking a 1-0 lead into halftime Monday at No 4-ranked Forsyth Central, the third-ranked Archer girls soccer team couldn't respond when its defensive resistance finally gave out.
The host Bulldogs scored twice in quick succession — tying the game in the 53rd minute and going ahead in the 56th — before slotting home the sealing strike with just 89 seconds to go for a 3-1 win in the state quarterfinals.
Tigers captain Aniyah Collier scored a breakaway goal somewhat against the run of play with 16 minutes left in the first half. The senior landed a great opportunity to double the Tigers' lead early in the second period but shot straight into the chest of Bulldogs goalkeeper Marlee McAdam.
Archer, which defeated Marietta (5-0) and Lowndes (3-0) at home in the first two rounds of the tournament, led for nearly half an hour before disaster struck.
Almost immediately after Forsyth Central's Brielle LaBerge evened the score, Avery Berryman shot wide for the hosts. Given another chance 30 seconds later, Berryman turned inside the box and tucked the ball into the right corner for what wound up standing as the winning goal.
While the Tigers pushed desperately for an equalizer, the Bulldogs caught them on a counterattack, with LaBerge coolly finishing into the side netting to punch the home side's ticket to the Final Four.
With the result, both teams — each recognized as region champions and No. 1 seeds — find themselves at 17-3 overall.
Archer, though, will end with that record, while Forsyth Central gets the chance to add two more wins to its total.
