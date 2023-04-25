CUMMING — After shutting out its first two Class AAAAAAA state playoff opponents and taking a 1-0 lead into halftime Monday at No 4-ranked Forsyth Central, the third-ranked Archer girls soccer team couldn't respond when its defensive resistance finally gave out.

The host Bulldogs scored twice in quick succession — tying the game in the 53rd minute and going ahead in the 56th — before slotting home the sealing strike with just 89 seconds to go for a 3-1 win in the state quarterfinals.

