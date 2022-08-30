LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 23-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team is still unbeaten all-time in home openers after battling No. 20 Milligan University (Tenn.) to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday evening from the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (2-0-1) are now 7-0-4 all-time in home openers in program history.
The first home match of the 2022 season featured all four goals being scored during the second half. GGC grabbed a 2-0 lead behind goals from senior Karim Tmimi and junior Aleksandar Rajkovic in the first 15 minutes of the second half. Both goals were set up by junior Diego Milessi.
Tmimi found the back of the net in the 50th minute for the match’s first tally. Then, an initial shot from Milessi inside the six-yard box in front of the Milligan goal was stopped by opposing goalkeeper Zachary Bickford. However, Rajkovic quickly pounced on the rebound and deflected the loose ball into the net by using the top of his head.
Milligan (0-0-2) responded with a goal from Asa Blake in the 68th minute before Blake headed a ball to Greg Anderson in front of GGC’s goal for the game-tying score in the 85th minute.
This marked the second straight match that the Grizzlies have taken a 2-0 lead before having the opponent tie the score. The team was able to defeat Bryan College (Tenn.) 3-2 with a goal in the final minutes last Saturday. That wasn’t the case Tuesday night.
Both teams registered 10 shots in the match, with nine of GGC’s shots coming in the second half. Milessi paced the hosts with three shots while junior Odin Solheim, Rajkovic and Tmimi each attempted two shots over the course of the 90-minute match.
“We’re doing enough to win games, like tonight, but we’re also doing some things to shoot ourselves in the foot as well," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "It’s time for us to put in a 90-minute performance.”
