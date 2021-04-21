SNELLVILLE — Second-ranked South Gwinnett cruised in the opener of the Class AAAAAAA boys soccer playoffs, routing Colquitt County 6-0.
Kadeem Agard and Sekou Agard had three goals each for the Comets, and Caleb Rolon had two assists. Jorge Evan-Remijio also had an assist.
Team captains Jacob Rolon and Haris Huskovic led the defense in front of goalkeeper Erik Calvillo, who posted the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.