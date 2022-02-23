SNELLVILLE — With the flick of Akai Fleming’s wrist, everything went up in smoke for the No. 2-ranked Shiloh’s boys basketball team.
A season that started with 19 straight wins on the way to a region championship came to a screeching halt when Osborne’s Fleming hit a driving layup to put the visiting Cardinals up 51-50 with 7.2 seconds remaining in overtime.
A last gasp attempt at the other end missed the mark, and just like that the season ended for the No. 1 seed out of Region 8-AAAAAA.
“We’ve got to live and we’ve got to learn from it,” Shiloh head coach Kim Rivers said after the Class AAAAAA first-round game. “It’s definitely a learning experience for these kids. It’s bigger than basketball. Hopefully the seniors can move on and learn from this, and the young guys can come back with a little more vengeance.”
The Generals led for almost the entirety of regulation, holding an advantage as large as eight points with a 38-30 lead in the final minute of the third quarter. Trevon Payton scored 15 points and DJ Leak had 14 in an offensive performance that looked like business as usual for the home team.
Business as usual everywhere but one place — the free throw line.
Shiloh finished the game 3 of 11 from the charity stripe, and the misses were enough to keep Osborne in the game even as it was getting outplayed through large swaths of it.
“We’ve been a good free throw shooting team all year,” Rivers said. “They shot the free throws well in practice, they just didn’t fall tonight unfortunately.”
Osborne’s Cristian Carroll led all players in the game with 18 points including 14 of his team’s 24 in the first half, but it looked like his effort was going to be in vain. As the clock ticked under 90 seconds, the Generals still led 44-39 and were heading to the free throw line with a chance to push the lead up to three possessions.
But a split pair left a crack in the door open at 45-39, and it was just enough for the Cardinals to walk through.
Kyle Hanson turned the heat up with a 3-pointer that cut the score to 45-42 with 1:08 remaining, A quick foul on the ensuing entry pass gave Shiloh a one-and-one at the line, but a missed front end again bailed Osborne out.
Zocko Littleton knocked down a 3-pointer at the other end to tie the game at 45 apiece before two more missed Shiloh free throws actually gave the visitors a chance to win the game in regulation. Shiloh secured a stop after a frenetic scramble for a loose ball to push the game to overtime, but Rivers knew it never should have made it that far.
“You can’t win a game missing, I don’t know how many free throws and four down in the last minute or so,” he said. “It’s tough to beat a team that’s that talented when you can’t make your free throws at the end.”
The underdog visitors spent most of its overtime possessions trying to take the air out of the ball and shorten the game, and it worked. The Cardinals took a 49-47 lead into the final minute of overtime after just six total points in the first three minutes of the extra session.
A fourth quarter and overtime without a single made 3-pointer finally ended for Shiloh in dramatic fashion when Rivers hit one from the top of the key to give his team the 50-49 lead with 33.2 seconds left. Now it was up to the defense to do what it did at the end of regulation and preserve the season with one final stop.
And for the most part, Rivers’ team had played good defense all night and all season.
“They’re a talented team,” Rivers said. “They’ve got some guys who can put the ball in the hole. We still only gave up 50 [51] points, and that’s our goal for every game to give up 50. So I can’t say it was the defense; I would definitely say our offense sputtered at times when we had a lead of about six points.”
But in a single-elimination tournament, an entire season or an entire game of good defense goes out the window. A four-month season boiled down to one possession with a freshman who did not make a field goal in regulation dribbling the ball at the top of the key in Fleming.
Fleming made his move to the rim, floated the layup in off the glass to rapturous cheers from the traveling fans, and that was it.
“We couldn’t throw the knockout punch,” Rivers regretted. “And when we did have the knockout punch, it was the free throws we weren’t making.”
Now after failing to throw a knockout punch, Shiloh found itself knocked out of the state playoffs after just one game.
