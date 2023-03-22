HOSCHTON — Tuesday’s matchup of Class AAAAAAA’s two highest-ranked girls soccer teams lived up to its billing.
No. 2 Mill Creek got an equalizer from Ella Vasquez in the closing moments of regulation and a game-winner in the second overtime period from Karina Pashkovets for a 3-2 victory over No. 1 Buford, earning a season split of the series between the Region 8-AAAAAAA powers.
The Hawks’ three goals matched the season total allowed by Buford through its first 12 games, and it was a rare offensive output against a Wolves’ defense that had allowed only 14 goals in the last 56 matches spanning the past three seasons. Mill Creek took advantage of a Buford red card, which provided a one-player advantage for the final 22 minutes of regulation and overtime, and avenged a 2-1 loss to the Wolves on Feb. 28.
Mill Creek was shorthanded with some key players out in the first match with Buford, but was closer to full strength in the rematch.
“Being at full capacity was one the things we highlighted (ahead of the rematch),” Mill Creek girls coach Vince Hayes said. “We said, ‘Look, they scored more goals in the first game, that’s it. Let’s see what they can do against everything we’ve got.’ The girls brought it today.”
Assuming the two teams win their remaining region games — a likely scenario — the region title will be decided by a tiebreaker. But it almost wasn’t necessary because Buford (11-2, 6-1 region) held a 2-1 lead over Mill Creek (11-1-1, 6-1) until the waning minutes of regulation.
The score was tied 1-1 at halftime, but Mill Creek had two prime chances to take the lead near the midway point of the second half. Its first dangerous shot attempt, off a scramble in the box, was headed toward an open net but Buford defender Neely Kerr’s handball stopped the goal — although it handed Kerr, Buford's standout center back, a red card for the offense.
“I had a line on the ball and it was going in,” Hayes said of the shot. “I would have done it if I was a defender, too. That’s unfortunate. I’m just glad we capitalized on it.”
The Hawks didn’t capitalize right away. Maci Halama’s ensuing penalty kick hit the post and went directly back to her, but she didn’t get another shot off because a teammate entered the penalty box early, prompting the referee to stop play.
Despite being down a player, Buford took a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute when Sophia Martelli worked a solo counterattack in the middle of the field and converted for a goal that nearly held the rest of the way. Each team had a quality chance in the final seven minutes — Mill Creek had a shot just over the goal and Buford hit the crossbar — before the hosts broke through to tie the match.
Riley Renwick, who scored Mill Creek’s opening goal in the fifth minute for a 1-0 lead, made a brilliant cross from the left side that a charging Vasquez knocked in for the equalizer with the clock showing two minutes left in regulation.
“Riley’s left foot is insane,” Vasquez said. “That cross was perfect. She couldn’t have set me up better. It could have been anyone. The fact that it went in the net, there is not a better feeling than that I think in the entire world. It was surreal and just awesome.”
It was even better for Vasquez because she missed the first Buford match with a fever.
“I started crying (after I scored),” Vasquez said. “Like I said, there’s just not a better feeling.”
Pashkovets experienced the same feeling in overtime. The defender was forward for Maya Zmistowski’s free kick, which caromed down off the crossbar and in front of the goal line, where Pashkovets pounced on it for the game-winner. Fellow center back Abby Graeser was right beside her and followed it up just in case.
“It came down and it was right at the goalie, so I just kicked it in,” Pashkovets said. “It was exciting. I was surprised, too.”
The see-saw match was just as tight as the teams’ earlier meeting, which was decided by a Buford goal midway through the second half. Renwick’s early goal put Mill Creek up, but a volley from Buford’s Evany Torres tied the score late in the first half.
The back-and-forth continued from there, but Mill Creek came out on top.
“I think we just had more energy and worked harder than the last time (against Buford),” Pashkovets said. “We just brought it all on the field.”
