SUWANEE — Mill Creek’s girls soccer team, ranked second in Class AAAAAAA, got its toughest test of the season Tuesday night in a 2-1 victory over unranked North Gwinnett.
The Hawks (9-0) led 1-0 at halftime on a beautiful free kick goal from Ari Manrique that found the upper 90 in the 18th minute. North goalkeeper Kelly Hall made two diving saves, and defender Iliana Hernandez made another before Manrique’s goal to keep the match scoreless.
In the 59th minute, Mill Creek’s Brooklynn Fugel took a shot from the left side to the opposite upper corner for a 2-0 edge. Ella Williams had the assist.
Chandler Lewis-Jenkins found an upper corner of her own in the 66th minute to bring North within a goal, but the Bulldogs got no closer.
