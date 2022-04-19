x_DSC5482.jpg
Buy Now

Scenes and action from today’s game played at Greater Atlanta Christian School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

NORCROSS — No. 2-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian posted its second straight lopsided win in the Class AAA boys soccer playoffs Tuesday night.

The Spartans routed visiting Windsor Forest 9-0 in the second-round matchup, which came on the heels of a 5-1 win ober Cherokee Bluff in the opening round.

GAC (16-3) advances to host Region 2-AAA champion Pike County in the quarterfinals on April 26.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.