LAWRENCEVILLE — The NAIA’s No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team recorded its third straight 4-0 sweep of the weekend, this time coming in impressive fashion against No. 12 Southeastern University (Fla.) on Sunday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.

GGC (11-1) used strong singles play at the bottom of its lineup to secure the victory, its seventh straight of the spring season.

