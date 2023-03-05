LAWRENCEVILLE — The NAIA’s No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team recorded its third straight 4-0 sweep of the weekend, this time coming in impressive fashion against No. 12 Southeastern University (Fla.) on Sunday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
GGC (11-1) used strong singles play at the bottom of its lineup to secure the victory, its seventh straight of the spring season.
Junior Iryna Lysykh recorded a straight-set victory on the No. 4 court for the team’s first singles triumph of the match. She won all six games in the second set after battling to a 7-5 score during the opening set.
Classmate Eva Siska made her first appearance of the weekend count with a 6-0, 7-5 victory at No. 6 singles. Junior Stephanie Fernandez closed out a dual match for the third straight contest, winning 6-2, 7-5 on the No. 5 court.
The Grizzlies captured the doubles point with consistent play across all three courts. The Lysykh-Fernandez doubles team registered a 6-2 triumph on the No. 2 court after senior Angel Carney and junior Teodora Jovic won six of the seven games they together in the No. 3 match.
“It was another solid win. Each day we are taking steps in the right direction. It’s great seeing our doubles teams dominate their play,” said Head Coach Hannah Keeling.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.