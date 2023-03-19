Lespes forehand.jpg

Justine Lespes hits a forehand shot during a Georgia Gwinnett College tennis match.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE – A top-five ranked NAIA women’s tennis showdown went in favor of the No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College by an impressive 7-0 sweep against No. 3 SCAD Savannah on Saturday at the GGC Tennis Facility.

This was the second shutout victory for the Grizzlies (13-1) over the Bees this spring. Both teams met earlier in a match at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s NAIA Indoor Championships on February 4 in Overland Park, Kansas.

