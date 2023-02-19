LAWRENCEVILLE — The NAIA No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team swept a Top 10 opponent for the second day of the Grizzly Invitational at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (7-1) defeated No. 5 Xavier University (La.) 4-0 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to three matches. This came after the team defeated No. 8 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) 5-0 on Friday.
GGC took early control of the match early by winning 12 of the 13 games on the top two doubles courts. Junior Stephanie Fernandez and sophomore Cassidy Mataia captured all six games at No. 1 doubles while senior Angel Carney and junior Justine Lespes scoring a 6-1 triumph on the No. 2 court to wrap up the doubles point.
The hosts’ strong play continued in singles, collecting three straight-set victories.
Lespes earned GGC’s second point with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles. Junior Iryna Lysykh followed with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph on the No. 4 court. Carney then clinched the team victory with a 6-2, 6-4 victory in No. 5 match.
The Grizzly Invitational features four women’s tennis programs ranked within the top 15 of the NAIA Top 25 poll.
“Our players really took control of the match from the start. They played with a lot of belief and executed well from start to finish. We’re looking forward to finishing strong in tomorrow’s final match of this challenging Grizzly Invitational,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
