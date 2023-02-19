Carney backhand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Angel Carney in action during the NAIA Indoor Championship on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Hassan Khan/Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The NAIA No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team swept a Top 10 opponent for the second day of the Grizzly Invitational at the GGC Tennis Facility.

The Grizzlies (7-1) defeated No. 5 Xavier University (La.) 4-0 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to three matches. This came after the team defeated No. 8 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) 5-0 on Friday.

