LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team picked up its 13th win of the season following a 7-0 sweep against No. 24 SCAD Savannah on Saturday afternoon from the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (13-1) have won eight straight matches.
GGC was victorious by straight-set scores in five of its six singles matches for the afternoon. Junior Mihailo Radosavljevic won all 12 games on the No. 6 court to give the hosts a 2-0 lead after the hosts captured the doubles point earlier in the match.
Senior Leonardo Sprovieri also was victorious 6-0, 6-0 on the No. 4 court for the third point of the match. Freshman Santiago Villarruel sealed the dual match victory at No. 5 singles with a strong 6-1, 6-0 triumph.
Adding team points were junior Aleksa Ciric with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles and freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh through a 6-3, 6-1 victory on the No. 2 court.
Junior Alex Gurmendi earned a hard-fought three-set victory at the top of the singles lineup, winning a third-set tiebreaker by a 10-6 score. Gurmendi took the opening set by a 6-1 score.
In the doubles portion of the dual match, the Gurmendi-Suresh team had a 6-3 victory on the No. 1 court and the tandem of junior Julius Kaufmann and Villarruel won all six games in the No. 3 match.
“From top to bottom, the lineup has been playing at a high level. I was impressed with Leo (Sprovieri) and Mihailo (Radosavljevic) today in singles. They’re really stepping up and performing well for us,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
