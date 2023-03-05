MDSC_0049.JPG

Georgia Gwinnett College’s Federico Bonacia hits a backhand at the GGC Tennis Facility.

 Will Hammock

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team registered its third win against a NAIA Top 25 opponent for the weekend with an 4-0 victory against No. 9 Southeastern University (Fla.) on Sunday at the GGC Tennis Facility.

All three of the latest ranked triumphs came in shutout fashion for the Grizzlies (11-1).

