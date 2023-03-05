LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team registered its third win against a NAIA Top 25 opponent for the weekend with an 4-0 victory against No. 9 Southeastern University (Fla.) on Sunday at the GGC Tennis Facility.
All three of the latest ranked triumphs came in shutout fashion for the Grizzlies (11-1).
The team once again grabbed early momentum in the dual match with strong play in doubles. The No. 1 team of junior Alex Gurmendi and freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh picked up a 6-2 victory. Then, junior Julius Kaufmann and freshman Santiago Villarruel secured the point with a 6-3 triumph on the No. 2 court.
In singles, Gurmendi won the opening set on the No. 1 court in a tiebreaker before capturing the second set by a 6-4 score. Suresh earned a 6-4, 6-0 victory at No. 2 and senior Federico Bonacia rounded out the winners with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph on the No. 6 court.
“We showed the depth of our lineup and played confidently throughout the match against a good team. Our doubles teams performed well and set a positive tone for the rest of the match,” said Head Coach Hannah Keeling.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.