LAWRENCEVILLE — The NAIA No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team won four singles matches in straight sets to post an impressive 5-0 victory against No. 5 Xavier University (La.) in Saturday’s action of the Grizzly Invitational at the GGC Tennis Facility.
After grabbing the doubles point, the Grizzlies (7-1) pulled away from the nationally ranked opponent by winning 48 of the 54 games across the four completed singles matches.
Junior Alex Gurmendi picked up a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory on the No. 1 court. That was followed by freshmen Dhakshineswar Suresh, who collected a 6-0, 6-3 triumph at No. 2 singles, and Santiago Villarruel, and senior Leonardo Sprovieri. Villarruel won all 12 games on the No. 5 court and Sprovieri was a 6-0, 6-2 victor in the No. 4 match.
GGC won the doubles point with strong play by the new-look doubles teams. Gurmendi and Suresh teamed for a 6-3 victory on the No. 1 court. Then, junior Charly Zick and Villarruel clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 score in the No. 3 match.
The Grizzly Invitational features four men’s tennis programs ranked inside the top 15 in the NAIA Top 25 poll.
“Our players really stepped up and stood out on the court," GGC head coach Hannah Keeling said. "They meant business from the first game to the match-deciding point. Xavier always offers a good match and our guys knew they had to be ready for the challenge. It was a great day on the courts for the team."
