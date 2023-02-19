Gurmendi forehand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College’s Alex Gurmendi hits a forehand in the finals of the ITA South Regional.

 Tom Grason/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The NAIA No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team won four singles matches in straight sets to post an impressive 5-0 victory against No. 5 Xavier University (La.) in Saturday’s action of the Grizzly Invitational at the GGC Tennis Facility.

After grabbing the doubles point, the Grizzlies (7-1) pulled away from the nationally ranked opponent by winning 48 of the 54 games across the four completed singles matches.

