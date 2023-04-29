SUWANEE — Google most heartbreaking ways to lose a game, and Collins Hill's Class AAAAAAA semifinal defeat Friday at Lambert will be right near the top of the results.
The No. 2-ranked Eagles saw their pursuit of a state championship end with a 2-1 loss (6-5 on penalties) to the top-ranked Longhorns in huge boys soccer showdown.
Kicking first, Collins Hill converted its first two penalties, but then fell behind 3-2 after Lambert's Zach Linder made a save to his right. However, Jackson Burrell — the hero in the Eagles' PK shootout win over Denmark in the second round — returned the favor on the Longhorns' fourth spot kick.
Both sides confidently converted their fifth and sixth penalties before Collins Hill slammed its seventh into the post. Lambert's Dylan Nadiak took advantage of the opportunity, blasting his PK into the upper-90 where even Burrell had no chance of saving it.
The shootout ended a game that quite literally had it all.
Both teams scored in the opening half, as Damon Harley headed the Eagles ahead in the 15th minute before Sanjay Jagadeesh slotted home the equalizer five minutes before halftime.
Linder and Burrell stole the show in the second half, with both keepers recording stellar saves to somehow keep the score knotted at 1-all entering overtime. While Burrell made a pair of highlight-reel stops to deny Max Degyansky, Linder kept out the Eagles in the waning seconds of regulation.
Collins Hill thought it had scored an elusive second goal in the final moments of the first period of overtime only to see the referee wave it off due to a handball on the Eagles.
Almost immediately after the horn sounded to end the first half of overtime, the lights went out in the stadium at exactly 10 p.m. The lights were on a timer, and after a 17-minute delay to get them powered back up, the teams started the second period of overtime.
With 3:26 left in overtime, Will Taylor rattled the frame of the goal, and inside the final minute, J.P. Santillan fired wide to set the stage for a gut-wrenching conclusion.
Lambert will now face Walton in the title game after the Raiders defeated Archer in the other semifinal matchup.
Collins Hill ends the year with an 18-4 record having suffered a fourth straight playoff elimination at the hands of a Forsyth County team.
