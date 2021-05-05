BUFORD — Fifth-ranked Glynn Academy accomplished a rare feat by scoring a goal against No. 2 Buford in Wednesday’s Class AAAAAA girls soccer quarterfinals.
But one wasn’t enough.
The Wolves won the battle of unbeatens 2-1, and advanced to the Final Four behind goals from Carolyn Calzada and Kaitlyn White.
Prior to Wednesday, Buford (20-0-1) had allowed only one goal in its last 18 matches (April 15 vs. Peachtree Ridge). Its stingy defense has allowed only three goals all season.
Glynn, which saw its season end at 16-1-1, had scored 131 goals heading into the quarterfinal showdown.
Buford moves on to host the winner of Thursday’s Cambridge-Grovetown in the Final Four.
