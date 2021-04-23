BUFORD — Victoria Bahr scored three goals Thursday and second-ranked Buford rolled to a 10-0 win over Rome in the first round of the Class AAAAAA girls soccer playoffs.
The Wolves (18-0-1) also got a goal each from Kaitlyn White, Alli Treadwell, Rylee Brooks, Abby Kilman, Emma Chaffee, Emma Danley and Shea Owings.
Buford advances to host Lassiter in the second round.
