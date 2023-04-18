MARIETTA — Third-ranked Walton earned its seventh trip to the state girls soccer quarterfinals in eight years with a 2-1 victory over No. 2 Buford in a second-round Class AAAAAAA playoff game at Raider Valley on Monday.

Molly Chapman's goal with 7:22 remaining in the contest proved to be the game-winner for Walton (14-2-2), which now advances to a quarterfinal showdown on the road against Cobb County rival Harrison next Monday.

