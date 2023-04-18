MARIETTA — Third-ranked Walton earned its seventh trip to the state girls soccer quarterfinals in eight years with a 2-1 victory over No. 2 Buford in a second-round Class AAAAAAA playoff game at Raider Valley on Monday.
Molly Chapman's goal with 7:22 remaining in the contest proved to be the game-winner for Walton (14-2-2), which now advances to a quarterfinal showdown on the road against Cobb County rival Harrison next Monday.
“This was a state championship game,” Walton coach Jason Page said. “(The game) was here (at Walton) and we’re glad they had to come to us. That’s the way the bracket fell. We knew it was a challenge from the get-go. The girls, we talked about and looked at the bracket. We feel like our road to the finals is the toughest and it’s an opportunity for us to prove we’re the best team in the state and they want to do that.”
The first half was a defensive struggle, with Walton taking a 1-0 lead at halftime on Addie Prymank's goal with 33:29 left.
Buford (15-3) went on the attack early in the second half, driving the ball deep in Walton's territory on several occasions, but the Raiders stopped the Wolves at every turn.
Walton nearly added to its lead early in the second half when Haley Schutz's shot hit the crossbar with 38:00 remaining in the game and Chapman's attempt skidded to the left with 35:57 to go.
Instead, Buford tied the game up when Evany Torres scored on a shot from 20 yards out with 18:20 remaining in the game to make it 1-all.
The Wolves continued to press their advantage and just barely missed a shot that would have given them the lead when Abby Kilman’s attempt hit the crossbar with 8:30 left.
It was Walton that had the final word when Chapman blasted a shot into the goal from close range at the 7:22 mark to provide the winning goal for the Raiders.
