LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 16-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored once in each half to knock off No. 7 University of Mobile (Ala.) 2-0 Thursday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The victory improved the Grizzlies’ record to 7-0-1, marking the best start to a season in program history. The team knocked off a nationally ranked opponent for the first time this spring, with No. 2 William Carey University (Miss.) scheduled to come to Lawrenceville for a match on Saturday.
“This win could be advantageous for us in order to get a good seed in the national tournament," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "I’m pleased that this was the first time we’ve ever beaten Mobile and it was our first victory over a ranked opponent this season.”
Senior Toni Tiente gave GGC a 1-0 lead when he rocketed a shot from 20 yards away from the Mobile goal in the 23rd minute. Sophomore Diego Milessi set up Tiente’s scoring chance when his pass from the right side of the pitch found a wide open Tiente. His shot sailed into the left side of the open net.
Then in the 72nd minute, senior Krishna Clarke netted a key insurance goal on a rebound in from of the visitor’s net. The goal tied him for the team lead with four tallies for the season.
GGC recorded its sixth shutout in eight matches this season, with senior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic keeping his fifth opponent off the scoreboard.
