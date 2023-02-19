LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team took different routes to conclude a successful weekend on the diamond by sweeping No. 18 College of Coastal Georgia 4-3 and 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (8-1) won four of five games during the weekend against opponents ranked in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 poll.
In Sunday’s first game, senior Lea McFadden delivered a walk-off single to cap a two-run seventh inning as the hosts rallied from a 3-0 deficit to post a 4-3 victory.
Then, sophomore Annalise Wood scattered two hits and struck out eight batters in tossing another shutout inside the pitching circle.
After Coastal Georgia (3-4) build a 3-0 lead through the top of the fourth inning of the opener, the Grizzlies responded by scoring a single run in the fourth and fifth innings to get within a run heading into the final frame. Junior Logan Oller hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to score sophomore Angelica Gallegos to begin the comeback.
Senior Sydney Pelaez connected on a solo home run that struck the right field foul pole to trim the deficit to 3-2.
That set up a dramatic seventh inning. Sophomore Lindzie Owen tied the contest, 3-3, with a bases-loaded single that allowed sophomore Emerson Hall to score with one out. McFadden followed with a line drive single up the middle to give the Grizzlies the 4-3 victory.
In the second game, Gallegos hit a two-run double to cap a three-run first inning. Owen drove in Pelaez with a ground ball to the right side of the infield earlier in the frame.
Junior Kloey Goins extended GGC’s lead to 4-0 with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.
Wood improved to 4-0 on the season by tossing her third shutout of 2023.
McFadden paced the Grizzlies by going 3-for-3 as the team collected seven hits in the second contest.
“We have showcased a lot of grit early in the season, being ahead and behind in games. In both of those situations we’ve done a good job of working together. We’re relying on players who have experience and postseason success. They’re having the time of their lives in these exciting games,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.